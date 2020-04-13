At least 6 killed by severe weather in North Georgia overnight

ATLANTA – Several people were killed and others hospitalized as severe storms ripped through parts of North Georgia during the spread overnight hours Monday morning.

Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain told WAGA-TV that the storms claimed the lives of at least five people in Chatsworth, near the Tennessee border. Bain said the damage was focused around two mobile home parks in the Ridgeview Circle/Ridgeview Lane area.

The same storm that caused this damage is moving south across Georgia on Monday with tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings in Southeast Georgia through 11 a.m.

Everyone who lost their lives was described as adults and were in three different homes. Paramedics transported at least five more people to the hospital and numerous others suffered minor injuries.

Bain said the storm appeared to skip during its path of destruction. A number of homes in a second mobile home park on Deerpark Drive were also destroyed. Numerous trees are down in the area and many roads are blocked.

The National Weather Service will need to confirm that this was, in fact, a tornado that caused all of this death and destruction.

Shauna Sosa and her family were just a few of the residents who sought shelter at Bagley Middle School. She said after waiting out a couple of rounds of storms in a closet, she put her three children and grandmother in a car and got out before the next wave came through.

In Cartersville, officials said a 34-year-old man died after a large tree fell into the backside of his house on Fite Street overnight.

Debris could be seen scattered around the property and in the road. It is unclear how many people were home at the time. The extent of the damage to the house was not known.

A tornado was confirmed in Fulton County around 2:30 a.m. Monday near College Park and East Point, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS also confirmed a probable tornado in Upson County.

FOX 5 spoke to a man and his wife who said the morning storms were unlike anything they had ever experienced in the 47 years they’ve lived there.

In addition to heavy rain, the morning storms brought damaging winds and hail, which toppled trees and scattered debris along roadways. In East Point, large trees fell onto cars and damaged property.

One resident told FOX 5 that she woke up to debris crashing into windows and the wind and rain swirling around. Other residents described hearing what they thought was a freight train outside their windows.

Other parts of Georgia saw roadways completely blocked by downed trees and debris.

More than 150,000 people across the state were left without power, according to Georgia Power’s outage map. Restoration times vary across areas.

Gov. Brian Kemp offered his condolences to those impacted by the severe storms.

"This morning, several communities are grappling with serious storm damage, and I ask everyone to lift them up in prayer. Our hearts go out to the loved ones and friends of those we lost," the governor tweeted.

The same storm system was responsible for the deaths of at least six people in south Mississippi Easter Sunday. The system also damaged up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana as it moved through.

The National Weather Service predicted severe thunderstorms capable of tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and hail were possible Sunday into Monday from southeast Georgia through the eastern Carolinas and into the Mid-Atlantic vicinity.