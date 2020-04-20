Virus death toll nears 700 as Georgia reports new numbers

Georgia’s death toll from COVID-19 reached 689 on Sunday night, with 18,489 confirmed cases reported by health officials said.

The latest report from the state Department of Public Health said 3,489 people -- 18.8% of those testing positive with coronavirus disease -- were hospitalized.

Ware County continues to be the hardest hit in Southeast Georgia, with six deaths -- two added over the weekend -- and 86 cases.

In hart-hit southwest Georgia, four employees of a major Tyson Foods poultry operation have died after becoming infected with the coronavirus, a company spokesman said Friday. Dougherty County has seen 90 deaths and continues to have the fatalities in the state even though both Fulton and DeKalb counties in the Atlanta metro have more total cases.

Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson said three of the employees worked at the company’s chicken processing plant in Camilla -- about 25 miles south of Albany -- while the fourth person worked in a supporting job outside the plant. He declined to say how many workers there have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that usually clear up within weeks. For some, it can cause severe illness and be life-threatening.