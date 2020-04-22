Georgia coronavirus deaths hit 836 as confirmed infections surpass 20,700

Georgia’s death toll from COVID-19 reached 836 as new numbers were reported Wednesday morning, health officials said.

Eighteen new deaths recorded overnight. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported about 11:30 a.m. that infections have been confirmed in 20,740, an increase 574 of since Tuesday evening.

The latest report from the state Department of Public Health said 3,959 people -- 19.1% of those testing positive for COVID-10 -- were hospitalized.

A total of 249 COVID-19 cases had been reported in Southeast Georgia. Ware County continues to be the hardest hit with 95 confirmed cases and seven deaths, including the death of a 81-year-old man that was reported Tuesday morning.

Pierce County has the second-highest number of confirmed cases (51) and two deaths. Brantley County has two deaths and 20 confirmed cases.

In Glynn County, 49 COVID-19 cases have been reported. Camden County has 27 confirmed cases. And there have been seven cases reported in Charlton County.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause severe illness such as pneumonia or death.