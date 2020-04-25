No additional infections reported overnight in Southeast Georgia; Cases in state approach 22,700

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Georgia reached 22,695 on Saturday morning, an increase of 204 since Friday night, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Notably, there were no additional cases or deaths reported overnight in Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

The death toll in the state reached 904 on Saturday morning, an increase of five since Friday night. The latest report from the state Department of Public Health said 4,326 people -- 19.6% of those testing positive for COVID-19 -- were hospitalized.

Fulton County is the county that’s been hit hardest by the virus in the state, with 2,509 confirmed cases and 91 deaths. Dougherty County, which has 1,467 cases, has the highest number of reported deaths -- 108.

A total of 262 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Southeast Georgia, with 14 deaths.

Ware County continues to be the hardest hit in Southeast Georgia, reaching 103 confirmed cases, with eight deaths.

Georgia Gov. Kemp is allowed elective medical procedures to resume Friday and the close-contact businesses he had ordered closed may reopen, including barber shops, nail salons, gyms, tattoo parlors, bowling alleys and massage therapists.

On Monday, limited in-restaurant dining may resume and movie theaters may reopen. All the businesses are subject to a list of restrictions including separating workers and enhanced sanitation.