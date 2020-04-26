Georgia surpasses 23,400 COVID-19 cases; no new cases reported in Southeast Georgia

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Georgia reached 23,401 on Sunday morning, an increase of 185 cases since Saturday evening, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

There were no new cases reported Sunday in Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

Ware County continues to be the hardest hit in Southeast Georgia, reaching 105 confirmed cases on Saturday, with eight previously reported deaths. Brantley County (21) added one new case Saturday and Glynn (51), Pierce (52), Camden (28) and Charlton (7) counties saw no new reported cases in the last two days.

A total of 264 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Southeast Georgia, with 14 deaths.

The death toll in the state reached 912 on Sunday morning, an increase of five deaths since Saturday evening. The latest report from the state Department of Public Health said 4,359 people -- 18.6% of those testing positive for COVID-19 -- were hospitalized.

Fulton County is the county that’s been hit hardest by the virus in the state, with 2,542 confirmed cases and 92 deaths. Dougherty County, which has 1,469 cases, has the highest number of reported deaths in the state with 108.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp allowed elective medical procedures to resume Friday and the close-contact businesses he had ordered closed may reopen, including barbershops, nail salons, gyms, tattoo parlors, bowling alleys and massage therapists.

On Monday, limited in-restaurant dining may resume and movie theaters may reopen. All the businesses are subject to a list of restrictions including separating workers and enhanced sanitation.

The move by Kemp was met with mixed reactions from business owners and residents.