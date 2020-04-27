271 COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Georgia as state’s caseload nears 23,800

Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Georgia reached 23,773 on Monday morning, up 292 cases since Sunday evening, state health officials said.

Of those testing positive for COVID-19, 4,433 (18.7%) have been hospitalized, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Twenty-six new deaths were reported overnight in the state, bringing Georgia’s death toll to 942 as of about 11:30 a.m. Monday. In the Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, 14 deaths have been previously been reported.

There were five new COVID-19 cases reported overnight in that region: two in Pierce County and three in Ware County.

Ware County continues to be the hardest hit in Southeast Georgia, reaching 110 confirmed cases with eight deaths. Pierce County has the second-highest number of confirmed cases in the region (54) and two deaths.

In Glynn County, 51 cases have been reported with one death. Camden County has 28 confirmed cases and one death. In Brantley County, 21 cases have been confirmed with two deaths. And the number of confirmed cases in Charlton County remains at seven.

A total of 271 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Southeast Georgia.

On Monday, some Georgia restaurants reopened for limited dine-in service as the state loosened more coronavirus restrictions, but many eateries remained closed amid concerns that serving in-house meals could put staff and customers at risk.

The dine-in service and movie screenings resumed after other businesses, including barbershops, gyms, tattoo shops and nail salons, were allowed to start seeing customers Friday. While many gratefully opened their doors after a monthlong closure, others did not feel ready yet and stayed closed. A similar mixed response played out Monday.

Kemp issued 39 requirements that restaurants must follow if they reopen, including observing a limit of 10 customers per 500 square feet and ensuring that all employees wear face coverings all the time. Movie theater ushers were ordered to enforce social distancing.

For most people, the coronavirus behind the pandemic causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause severe illness such as pneumonia, or even death.