3 new coronavirus cases in Southeast Georgia as state passes 33,800

Georgia will now be updating its statewide COVID-19 data three times a day on the state health department website. The updates will be scheduled for 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“This change will enable more consistent reporting while still providing timely and actionable data,” the Georgia Department of Public Health wrote on the website.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, 33,833 confirmed coronavirus cases had been reported in Georgia with 1,405 deaths. State data show 1,412 patients have been admitted to the ICU with coronavirus with a total of 6,001 hospitalizations.

Of the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, Ware County has been hit the hardest, with 165 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the region, there have been 384 confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 deaths.

Since Georgia’s last update, three new cases have been reported in the region -- one each in Brantley, Camden and Pierce counties.

For a full breakdown of all those Southeast Georgia counties, see the table below.

In the state of 10.6 million people, 250,597 have been tested for COVID-19, with 13.5% of tests coming back positive.

The data comes as Georgians are regaining access to outdoor spaces as COVID-19 restrictions ease. But some officials express concern that the decrease in restrictions is poorly planned.

This was the first weekend that people could set up tents, chairs and umbrellas on beaches, and some on Tybee Island eagerly used new freedoms.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Saturday that the number of Georgia patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus had fallen to its lowest total in weeks.

Kemp tweeted Saturday morning that 1,203 patients were currently hospitalized, the lowest number since the state started reporting the figure on April 8.

He also noted that Saturday’s total of 897 ventilators in use across the state was the lowest number since early April.

“We will win this fight together!” the Republican governor tweeted.

Kemp has said the public health state of emergency and the shelter in place for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect through June 12. Georgia began to reopen some businesses on April 24, while others followed a few days later.

Beginning Monday, visitors can return to some areas in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Sunday tells CNN that the reopening is a “massive health experiment” whose results will become clear in the coming weeks.