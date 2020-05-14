Despite conviction, Georgia authorities reopen 1985 murder case

KINGSLAND, Ga. – The case of a couple shot to death at a Woodbine church has been reopened because of some possible new evidence, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

Harold and Thelma Swain were killed in 1985.

In 2003, the case was closed after Dennis Perry was convicted of the murders.

But the GBI will re-examine the investigation and evidence in the case to determine the significance of the possible new evidence, the Bureau said in a news release.

The GBI and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office reopened the case Wednesday.

The Swains were shot at the Rising Daughter Baptist Church.

Anyone with information pertinent to this investigation is asked to call authorities at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).