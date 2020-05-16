Ware County jailer arrested, charged with battery

WARE COUNTY, Ga. – A Ware County jailer was arrested on charges of battery and violation of oath, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities said the GBI was asked by the Ware County Sheriff’s Office to investigate allegations that Larry Ross, 23, assaulted an inmate at the Ware County jail. Ross was arrested Friday.

According to the news release, Ross worked at the jail for less than two years.

The investigation is ongoing.