Brunswick woman arrested after numerous cats found in filthy home

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Police in Brunswick have arrested a woman after more than 20 cats were found living in a filthy home, according to a report by the Brunswick News.

Kyah Melissa Aldridge, 48, has been charged with 15 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Officers found the cats while conducting a welfare check at the home on Stonewall Street.

News4Jax has requested the report from City of Brunswick Police. It was not received as of Thursday afternoon.

Citing the incident report, the Brunswick News wrote that police “noticed a foul smell and flies on the windows, as well as three-week-old dated mail in the mailbox."