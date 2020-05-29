Woman dies, husband critically injured in Glynn County crash

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A mother lost her life and a father is in the hospital after a car crash late Tuesday night in Selden Park in Glynn County on Tuesday at 11:09 p.m.

According to the Georgia State Patrol report, Matthew Maxwell, 38, was driving on 4th Street near the intersection of Georgia 27.

Investigators believe the driver suffered a medical emergency, causing him to lose consciousness and control of the vehicle when it struck a large tree and overturned in the area of Selden Park.

Cecilia Maxwell, 35 who was sitting in the passenger front seat, died at the scene. Matthew Maxwell was airlifted to a Jacksonville hospital.

According to the GSP report, the couple’s 13-year-old son, also named Matthew, was also in the car at the time. A GoFundMe post said the teenager made it out with minor injuries.

It continued to read for that for the time being, the couple’s two children are staying with their aunt.

“These children are facing so many unknowns right now and we just want to make sure that the basic needs are not one of their worries. No child should ever have to think about never seeing their parents again at the age of 13 and 16,” wrote the GoFundMe organizer.

As of Friday morning, more than $8,000 has been raised toward the $20,000 goal.