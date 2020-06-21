Free COVID-19 testing available in Camden, Glynn counties

The Georgia Department of Health’s Coastal Health District is offering free testing, regardless of symptoms, at several locations around Southeast Georgia this week.

The schedule is subject to change. An event may close early or be canceled unexpectedly due to storms or excessive heat.

Testing is available without an appointment.

Here are the local areas with testing:

Camden

Monday, June 22, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Mary Lee Clark Elementary School, 318 Mickler Drive in St. Marys

Glynn

Every Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., 2747 4th Street in Brunswick

Every Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 2747 4th Street in Brunswick

Testing is also available in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties.

For more information, visit covid19.gachd.org.