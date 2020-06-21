92ºF

Georgia

Free COVID-19 testing available in Camden, Glynn counties

Georgia health department offering free testing regardless of symptoms

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

A lab technician begins semi-automated testing for COVID-19 at Northwell Health Labs on March 11 in Lake Success, New York. (Photo by Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images)
The Georgia Department of Health’s Coastal Health District is offering free testing, regardless of symptoms, at several locations around Southeast Georgia this week.

The schedule is subject to change. An event may close early or be canceled unexpectedly due to storms or excessive heat.

Testing is available without an appointment.

Here are the local areas with testing:

Camden

  • Monday, June 22, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Mary Lee Clark Elementary School, 318 Mickler Drive in St. Marys

Glynn

  • Every Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., 2747 4th Street in Brunswick
  • Every Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 2747 4th Street in Brunswick

Testing is also available in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties.

For more information, visit covid19.gachd.org.

