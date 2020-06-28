More than 2,200 new coronavirus cases reported in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 2,225 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 77,210.

As of 2:50 p.m. Sunday, there had been a total of 2,778 deaths connected to the coronavirus in the state, an increase of two deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, there had been 1,332 COVID-19 cases and 29 previously reported deaths as of Sunday.

Since Saturday, Pierce County recorded three additional cases, Charlton County reported two and Ware County recorded one. No new cases were reported Sunday in Brantley County.

Sunday’s report shows fewer reported cases in Camden and Glynn counties, although it was unclear why.

A total of 10,711 people have been hospitalized due to the virus since the state began tracking.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of Southeast Georgia counties