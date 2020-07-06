Georgia State Patrol headquarters vandalized during protest

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

ATLANTA – The Georgia State Patrol says fireworks, rocks and graffiti caused extensive damage to its headquarters in Atlanta early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson says Department of Public Safety workers put out the fire caused by fireworks, and two employees were treated for smoke inhalation.

One of the agency's vehicles parked in front of the building was also damaged.

Video showed several dozen people outside and the sound of drums being played in the background.

A witness says the demonstration started peacefully but about three or four people appeared to be trying to vandalize the building.

No arrests have been made.