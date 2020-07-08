You can now make an appointment online for Glynn County COVID-19 testing

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – You can now schedule an appointment online for COVID-19 testing at the Glynn County Health Department.

The self-service portal can be accessed at covid19.dph.ga.gov.

You’ll need to take a brief screening questionnaire before booking your appointment for testing.

“We want to make the scheduling process as easy as possible,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the Coastal Health District. “If you prefer a phone call, you can still call us to schedule a COVID-19 test. But adding an online option gives our community even more ways to connect with us for testing.”

Online scheduling will be available for additional counties soon. To schedule an appointment by telephone or to get testing information for any Coastal Health District counties, call the COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 1-912-230-9744.

The Glynn County Health Department is also expanding its testing schedule from three weekdays to five.

Testing will now be available Monday through Friday and alternating Saturdays by appointment.

“We continue to see a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 in Glynn County, and testing is an important tool in identifying cases and stopping the spread,” Davis said. “We want to accommodate as many requests as we have the personnel and equipment to test.”

Anyone can be tested, and there is no fee. If you believe you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19, remember to quarantine at home for 14 days, and schedule an appointment for testing around the 10th day. Testing cannot be scheduled more than two weeks in advance.

For a list of free COVID-19 testing options through the Coastal Health District, visit its website at covid19.gachd.org.