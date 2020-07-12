Georgia passes 3,000 coronavirus-related deaths

With an additional five coronavirus-related deaths reported Sunday in Georgia, the state has now recorded 3,001, according to numbers released Sunday afternoon by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia on Sunday added 2,525 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 116,926 cases.

In the six counties that News4Jax covers in South Georgia -- Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce and Ware -- 73 new cases were reported Sunday. No new deaths were recorded in those counties.

Testing in Georgia has ramped up considerably. As of Sunday, nearly 1.1 million people had been tested in the state, which had a 9.8% positivity rate.

Hospitalizations in Georgia totaled 13,259 as of Sunday, although the state admits that’s likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.