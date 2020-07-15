Nearly 3,900 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia; total nears 128,000

An additional 3,871 cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday afternoon by the Georgia Department of Public Health as the total number of cases in the state reached 127,834.

The cases reported Wednesday were 477 more than were reported by the Health Department on Tuesday, and 228 more than the total number reported Monday in Georgia.

The state has now recorded 3,091 deaths -- an increase of 37 from Tuesday. An additional 417 hospitalizations were reported -- nearly double the number that was reported the day prior.

Hospitalizations in Georgia totaled 14,102, although the state admits that’s likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH.

Testing in Georgia has ramped up considerably. As of Wednesday, more than 1.15 million people had been tested in the state, which had a 10.1% positivity rate.

Confirmed cases and hospitalizations have been rising sharply in the state over the past few weeks. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has been locked in a battle with local officials over whether they have the power to implement virus restrictions that go beyond his orders. Kemp says no, but local governments across the state are doing it anyway, with several cities including Atlanta implementing mask requirements and other restrictions.