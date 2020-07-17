Glynn County Commission passes resolution to encourage mask wearing

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Residents are Glynn County are now strongly encouraged to wear a face mask in public and in situations where social distancing isn’t possible. Commissioners passed the resolution last night.

The resolution passed unanimously.

Data published July 16 showed, there have been 6,186 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents of the Coastal Health District and 61 deaths. It includes 1,695 cases and 10 deaths in Glynn County.

In neighboring Camden County, there have been 326 positive cases and 2 deaths.

All localities in Georgia are banned from issuing mask mandates under an order by Governor Brian Kemp but can pass motions to promote mask-wearing. Kemp is suing the City of Atlanta too. It’s an attempt to force Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to revoke a mask-wearing order she issued.

Court documents show the lawsuit was filed Thursday. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reacted on social media saying,

“Georgians have died and I and my family are amongst the 106k who have tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, I have been sued by Governor Kemp for a mask mandate. A better use of taxpayer money would be to expand testing and contact tracing,” the post reads in part.

A report by The Brunswick News shows the Glynn County Commission also created a development impact fee advisory committee and named Diane Cicchiello its chairwoman, approved an amendment to the lease of the St. Simons Island Marine, and, appointed Cliff Woodman to serve out the remainder of Phil Viviani’s term on the Glynn County Board of Appeals.