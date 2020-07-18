Georgia adds nearly 4,700 coronavirus cases

An additional 4,689 cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday afternoon by the Georgia Department of Public Health, bringing the statewide total to 139,872.

As of 2:50 p.m. Saturday, the state had recorded 3,168 coronavirus-related deaths, an increase of 36 since Friday afternoon.

Of the additional deaths reported Saturday, two were in Glynn County and one was in Camden County.

On Saturday in Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, 67 new cases were reported in Glynn County, 47 additional cases were reported in Ware County and 18 new cases were recorded in Camden County. Charlton and Pierce counties each saw 11 new cases, while three additional cases were reported in Brantley County.

As of Saturday, there were a total of 275 hospitalizations in the six counties -- an increase of 15 since Friday.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases reported in Southeast Georgia:

As of Saturday, according to the state Department of Public Health, the total number of hospitalizations statewide stood at 14,961 -- 314 of which were reported in the last 24 hours.

Testing in Georgia has ramped up considerably. As of Saturday, more than 1.23 million people had been tested in the state, which had a 10.3% positivity rate.

It’s worth noting that our increases don’t match the increases on the DPH’s dashboard. We track the increases in a 24-hour period.