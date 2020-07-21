How to get school immunizations in Camden, Glynn counties

Immunizations and health screenings are an important part of keeping children healthy, and the health departments in Glynn and Camden counties are offering appointments now.

Several vaccinations are required for school-aged children, and parents are urged not to delay those immunizations.

Staying up to date on vaccinations is the best way to protect children from certain diseases, health officials said.

Both the Glynn County Health Department and Camden County Health Department currently require appointments for services. Scheduling patients in advance allows for social distancing in the waiting room. Face coverings are also required for anyone over age 2.

The entrance to the health department for those seeking health department services, including vaccinations, is in a different location from the drive-through COVID-19 testing site.

“We’re doing everything we can to provide a safe environment for our patients and staff,” said Paige Lightsey, a registered nurse and Coastal Health District immunization coordinator. “If your child needs immunizations, we encourage you to call the health department or your pediatrician and schedule an appointment right away.”

Appointments can be scheduled by calling the Glynn County Health Department at 912-264-3961 or the Camden County Health Department at 912-882-8515 in St. Marys and 912-576-3040 in Woodbine.

Most insurance plans are accepted, and vaccines can be supplied at no cost for those without insurance.

Students entering school for the first time need vaccinations as well as Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screenings. Also, children born on or after Jan. 1, 2002 who are attending seventh grade, and new entrants into Georgia schools in grades 8 through 12, must have one dose of Tdap vaccine and one dose of meningococcal vaccine. The HPV vaccine is also recommended for both girls and boys ages 11–12 to protect against cancers and other diseases caused by human papillomavirus.

For more information on childhood immunization schedules, go to gachd.org/immunizations.