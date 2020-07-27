Southeast Georgia adds 109 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Monday reported 11 additional coronavirus-related deaths, including four in Southeast Georgia.

According to the state Department of Public Health, a total of 3,509 people have died in Georgia since the pandemic began.

On Monday, the state added 2,890 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 170,843 cases.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, 109 new cases were reported Monday -- 31 in Ware County, 30 in Glynn County, 21 in Charlton County, 12 in Camden County, 10 in Pierce County and five in Brantley County.

In Glynn County, two additional deaths were reported Monday, bringing the county’s total to 22 deaths. An additional death was reported in Ware County to bring the county’s total to 20 deaths. In Brantley County, an additional death was recorded for a total of four deaths.

As of Monday, the total number of hospitalizations statewide stood at 17,138 -- 47 of which were reported in the last 24 hours. The state admits the total number of hospitalizations is likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

More than 1.45 million people had been tested in the state, which had a 10.8% positivity rate, as of Monday.