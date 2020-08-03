Man wanted in Brunswick shooting that wounded bystander

A man is wanted in connection with a shooting in Brunswick over the weekend that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said Monday.

Officers were on patrol shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday when they heard gunshots coming from a strip mall along Altama Avenue, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

A large crowd scattered as police arrived at the shopping center. Once there, officers found a woman in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The unnamed woman, who appears to be an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire, was taken to an area hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

Police have made one arrest in connection with the shooting. Arrest warrants have been issued for several others including Jamar Scott Herrington, who faces a felony aggravated assault charge.

Anyone with information about the case or Herrington’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Rod Nohilly at 912-554-7816.