Brunswick police said they are investigating Sunday’s death of a 64-year-old man as a homicide.

Officers responding a report of an assault at a home on Third Street at 8:30 a.m. found Michael Rogers with a head injury in the back yard. He died at the scene.

Police did not say if they have identified a suspect in Rogers’ death, but asked anyone with information to contact Detective Jasmine Jordan at 912-279-2624. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Silent Witness at 912-267-5516.