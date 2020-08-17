Georgia adds 1,843 new coronavirus cases; 25 additional deaths

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Monday reported 33 additional coronavirus-related deaths, though none of those deaths were reported in Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

According to the state Department of Public Health, a total of 4,727 people have died in Georgia since the pandemic began.

On Monday, the state added 1,843 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 238,861 cases.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, 49 new cases were reported Sunday. Here’s the breakdown:

As of Monday, the total number of hospitalizations statewide stood at 22,133 — 46 of which were reported in the last 24 hours. The state admits the total number of hospitalizations is likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

More than 2 million people have been tested in the state, which had a 10.9% positivity rate, as of Monday.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.