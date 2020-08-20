Parents, drivers, administrators grapple with bus routes and procedures during pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Department of Transportation of Glynn Schools is focused on getting students on the bus and to school safely and on time for its first day back on Thursday.

Typically, the Department of Transportation brings 9,000 students to school and home every day, according to Director Dr. Marty Simmons. With some students going virtual and other parents choosing to drive their own kids because of the pandemic, 1,900 signed up to take the bus as of yesterday.

“We’ve hit it pretty hard to make sure that everyone’s clear about what needs to happen, what we need to do to keep the bus clean, and what we need to do between the routes,” Dr. Simmons said.

Simmons told News4Jax bus drivers have completed several pieces of training from student management, suicide prevention, and preparing to transport students during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a solution that we’ve given them to spray the bus they spray it then they ask the bus and it sits and then we’re ready for the next shift that afternoon,” Simmons said.

Students will enter the bus one-by-one and will fill the back of the bus to the front in their assigned seats. Glynn Schools is requiring students to wear a mask while in school and riding the bus. Simmons said if a student does not have a mask, the driver is prepared to provide one.

When asked about the challenges that are to be expected, Simmons said: “Our biggest challenges will be as a result of the reduced number of student passengers.”

There will only be two kids per seat now. On the larger bus, it can fit up to 50 riders and on the smaller bus is it can fit up to 46 which is only about a third of what it was last year. Simmons said that may mean some delays or will even have to make repeat trips to try to get everyone picked up.

The goal is to not overcrowd the bus.

Glynn students will need to look for their route number posted on the sides and front of the bus.

Simmons said they tried to plan as much as they could and says the drivers need to be flexible so if they need to change a plan on the fly -- they are prepared to do so.