GBI: Kingsland officer fatally shoots man threatening woman with knife

KINGSLAND, Ga. – A 47-year-old man who was believed to be threatening a woman with a knife was shot and killed by a Kingsland police officer late Sunday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to the GBI, Kingsland officers responded to an apartment on Gross Road after receiving a 911 call from a woman screaming. Responding officers saw a man later identified as Gearil Leonard Williams through the window holding a knife, saying the woman appeared to be in distress.

As officers entered into the apartment, the woman ran into a bedroom and Williams ran after her, barricading himself inside the room. The GBI said as officers couldn’t get through the door, Sgt. Paul George went outside the apartment and broke a window to get into the bedroom. During the incident, George fired and struck Williams, who died at the scene, according to the GBI.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries sustained during the domestic dispute. No officers were injured.

Kingsland Police Department requested the GBI to help investigate at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Williams’ body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for autopsy.

When the GBI investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.