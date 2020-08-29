Police: 2 men charged in shooting after robbery that involved children

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting and armed robbery Aug. 16 in Brunswick, police said.

Police said two men wearing masks approached 40-year-old Edward Blutcher, of Jacksonville, on Franklin Avenue while he was in a car with others, including children.

They told everyone to get out of the car, but before they could get out, one of the men pulled a gun and shot into the vehicle, hitting Blutcher several times.

Everyone in the car, including the children, ran from the scene to get help as the unmanned vehicle rolled into a home across the street. The home was not damaged.

A purse was taken from the vehicle, police said.

Blutcher was found in the road and taken to a Georgia hospital in critical condition before being transferred to UF Health Jacksonville.

Police said 28-year-old Kyree Turner was arrested in Tampa on Aug. 20 with the help of U.S. Marshals. He’s facing several charges, including criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Turner was extradited to Brunswick and is now in the custody of the Glynn County Detention Center.

On Friday, a second man connected to the crime was arrested. Police said 28-year-old Di’Andre Chance Moncus is charged with a party to the crime of armed robbery and party to a crime of aggravated assault.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Carla Futch at 912-279-2641 or Silent Witness at 912-267-5516.