3 Southeast Georgia coronavirus-related deaths among 28 more statewide

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 28 additional coronavirus-related deaths, including two in Ware County and one in Charlton County.

The state’s total number of reported deaths reached 5,604.

The state on Sunday reported an additional 1,298 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those, 39 were confirmed in the last 24 hours in the six counties that News4Jax tracks in Southeast Georgia.

As of Sunday, a total of 268,973 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day.)

The Department of Public Health more than 2.3 million people had been tested in the state, which had a 10.6% positivity rate, as of Sunday.

On Sunday, an additional 28 hospitalizations were reported.

