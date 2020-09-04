Georiga reminds drivers to be safe this Labor Day

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Georgia State Patrol and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division will be out during Labor Day weekend reminding motorists to practice safe driving habits.

“Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers will be on patrol in full force for the upcoming 78-hour Labor Day holiday travel period focusing their attention on speeders, unrestrained occupants, as well as distracted and impaired drivers,” said Colonel Gary Vowell, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “We are dealing with unprecedented times within our state where the norm is not normal anymore, but the safety of our residents and visitors will always remain our top priority,” he added.

Last year, troopers reported nine fatal crashes and 10 fatalities during the 2019 holiday period statewide. GSP investigated seven of the fatal crashes which included eight deaths.

GSP said troopers investigated 523 crashes, which resulted in 288 injuries.

In addition to crash investigations, troopers and motor carrier officers wrote 5,897 citations; 7,320 warnings; and arrested 244 motorists for driving under the influence.

AAA suggests with travel restrictions lifting but social distancing still recommended, trends show Americans this summer are more likely to act on the spur of the moment, and more cautious about their travel approach.

GSP offers these travel tips to keep in mind this holiday weekend:

Obey the speed limit.

Do not drive drunk or impaired . Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, rideshare service, friend, or family member to help you get home.

Make sure everyone in the vehicle wears a seatbelt and that children are properly restrained in the appropriate child safety seats.

Limit your distractions and pay attention to the road. Don’t use your phone while driving. The Hands-Free Georgia Act prohibits all drivers from using hand-held cell phones while driving.

Do not leave children and pets in hot cars.

Wear a mask and practice social distancing while in public places.

Wash and sanitize your hands after pumping gas and leaving public places.

Throughout the holiday period, the traffic fatality count is available on the Georgia Department of Public Safety Twitter page: