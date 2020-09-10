COVID-19 financial assistance available for residents of Woodbine, Kingsland

Financial assistance for mortgage payments, rental bills and utility expenses is available for residents of Woodbine and Kingsland who have suffered hardships from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The CARES Act funds are being distributed by Camden Connection.

“The organization is excited to be able to provide a structure that allows the City of Kingsland and Woodbine to utilize a portion of their federal CARES Act funds directly on hardships faced by their citizens and businesses,” says Dr. Pennie Davis, Camden Connection Board President.

The funds can only be used on needs created by COVID-19 and because of federal restrictions, they can only be given to homes within the cities of Woodbine and Kingsland.

To apply for the Kingsland and Woodbine COVID-19 CARES Relief Funding, citizens should visit Camden Connection’s website at www.camdenconnection.org to complete an intake survey.

If an applicant is unable to connect online, please call 912-882-7279.

Following application submissions, Camden Connection’s COVID-19 Case Manager will contact individuals directly with information regarding next steps.

There are no household income limits, but individuals must meet the following criteria to qualify:

Must have a documented financial hardship attributed to COVID-19.

Must have the ability to show that a one-time financial support from the relief fund will stabilize the applicant’s household. (Each household will be limited to a maximum assistance of $1,000 for the first phase of aid review.)

Must have a verified address in the City of Kingsland or Woodbine, Georgia.

“The priority of the case management process we are putting in place will be to allocate to grant recipients that have shown a clear and destabilizing impact because of COVID-19 related hardships,” said Steven Sainz, Camden Connection’s Chief Executive Officer.

For more information about Camden Connection, visit camdenconnection.org.