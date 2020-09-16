What races will be on your ballot in Southeast Georgia?

While multiple races will appear on every voter’s ballot, Georgia’s biggest prize -- and intrigue -- this election year are the state’s two U.S Senate seats.

Rarely are both Senate seats in any state up for election at the same time, but Sen. Johnny Isakson’s resignation for health reasons late last year set up a crowded special election that will appear on the same ballot as all the other Senate seat and the rest of the races in this general election.

U.S. Senate (remaining 2 years of term)

There is no primary in this race. All 20 qualified candidates, regardless of party, will appear on the ballot. Unless one candidate defies reality and receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff election to be held on Jan. 5, 2021.

Republicans Democrats Others Doug Collins - attorney - dougforgeorgia.com Deborah Jackson - attorney - www.deborahforgeorgia.com Brian Slowinski - Libertarian - voteslowinski.com Derrick Grayson - network engineer - graysonforga.com Jameia James - retired Air Force/business owner Al Bartell - independent - business consultant - www.bartellforsenate.com Annette Davis Jackson - businesswoman - https://annettedjackson.wixsite.com/ussenate Tamara Johnson-Shealey - advocate - www.tamaraforgeorgia.com Allen Buckley - attorney/CPA - buckleyforsenate.org A. Wayne Johnson - business executive - www.johnsonsenate.com Matt Lieberman - liebermanforsenate.com Michael Todd Greene - independent - former educator Kelly Loeffler - incumbent U.S. Senator - www.kellyforsenate.com Joy Felicia Slade - physician Valencia Stovall - independent - business owner - www.gostovall.com Kandiss Taylor - educator - www.kandisstaylor.com Ed Tarver - attorney - www.tarverforsenate.com John Fortuin - Green Party - property manager - fortuinforgeorgia.com Raphael Warnock - pastor - warnockforgeorgia.com Richard Dien Winfield - professor - winfieldforsenate.com

U.S. Senate (6-year term)

The second Senate seat on the ballot is on its normal election cycle. It went through the normal (although pandemic-delayed) primary process, where Democrat Jon Ossoff prevailed in a seven-candidate contest and challenges incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue, who had no Republican opponent in the primary, and Libertarian Shane Hazel.

Republican Democrat Libertarian David Perdue - incumbent - perduesenate.com Jon Ossoff - journalist - electjon.com Shane Hazel - business development - shanehazel.com

1st Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, who is running for a fourth term in the U.S. House representing all of coastal Georgia, prevailed over two Republican challengers and will face Democrat Joyce Marie Griggs, who also defeated two primary opponents.

Republican Democrat Earl “Buddy” Carter - incumbent - buddycarterforcongress.com Joyce Marie Griggs - retired military -griggsforcongress.com

Southeast Georgia's state Senate districts

State Senate District 3

Sen. William Ligon, of White Oak, who has represented Brantley, Camden, Glynn and eastern Charlton counties for a decade, announced in February he would not seek reelection. Sheila McNeill won a three-candidate Republican primary and will face independent Cedric King in the general election. There is no Democrat in the race.

Republican Independent Sheila McNeill - military advocate - thecamdenpardenship.com Cedric King - business owner

Nathan Russo qualified as a write-in candidate in the District 3 race.

Southeast Georgia state House districts

State House District 167

The district includes northern Glynn County and all of McIntosh County.

Republican Democrat Buddy Deloach - retired - buddydeloach.com None

Jerrold Dagen qualified as a write-in candidate in the 167th District.

State House District 174

Republican Rep. John Corbett, a business owner and farmer from Lake Park, is unopposed for another term representing Clinch, southern Ware and Charlton counties and southeastern Camden County

State House District 178

Republican Rep. Steven Meeks, a farmer from Screven, is unopposed for reelection in this district that represents Brantley, Pierce and southern Wayne counties.

State House District 179

This district covers southern Glynn County, including Brunswick, Jekyll and St. Simons Islands.

Republican Democrat Don Hogan (incumbent) - retired - facebook.com/repdonhogan Julie Jordan - retired educator - julieforgeorgia.com

State House District 180

Republican Rep. Steven Sainz, who is CEO of Camden Connection, is unopposed for reelection in this district that represents northern Camden and northern Charlton counties.

Georgia Public Service Commission

Seats on northern and southern districts of the Public Service Commission are on this year’s ballot.

Northern District

Republican Democrat Libertarian Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. (incumbent) - businessman Daniel Blackman - business manager - danielforgeorgia.com Nathan Wilson - project manager - nathan4liberty.com

Southern District

Republican Democrat Libertarian Jason Shaw (incumbent) - businessman and farmer - shawforgeorgia.com Robert G. Bryant - educator - www.robertforga.com Elizabeth Melton - writer - melton4georgia.com

Races in Southeast Georgia counties

Brunswick Circuit District Attorney

The circuit includes Camden, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Wayne and Appling counties.

Republican Independent Jackie Johnson - incumbent - votejackiejohnson.com Keith Higgins - attorney - www.votekeithhiggins.com

Brantley County

BRANTLEY COUNTY SHERIFF: Incumbent Len Davis defeated a Republican challenger and is unopposed in the general election.

CHAIRMAN OF BRANTLEY COUNTY COMMISSION: incumbent Chris Harris won the Republican primary and has no Democratic opponent.

BRANTLEY COUNTY COMMISSIONER, POST 2: Harold Herndon won in the Republican primary and has no opponent in the general election.

BRANTLEY COUNTY COMMISSIONER, POST 3: Incumbent Randy Davidson defeated his Republican opponent and has no Democratic opponent.

BRANTLEY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION: Incumbents Teresa Lairsey, David Herrin and Kerry Mathie were elected in the primary to another term in these non-partisan seats.

Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, DISTRICT: I 1ncumbent Lannie Brant survived a Republican primary challenge and will face Kevin Walker, who prevailed in the Democratic primary.

Charlton County

CHARLTON COUNTY SHERIFF: After 27 years, Sheriff “Dobie” Conner is not seeking reelection. Robert Phillips won the job in the Republican primary as no Democrats are running for the job.

Gynn County

GLYNN COUNTY COUNTY COMMISSIONER, AT LARGE POST 2: Walter Rafolski defeated three others, including incumbent Bob Coleman, in the Republican primary to advance to the general election against winner of the Democrat primary, Taylor Ritz .

GLYNN COUNTY COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 1: Samuel Tostensen defeated incumbent Michael Browning in the Republican primary. With no Democratic challenger, Tostensen is elected.

GLYNN COUNTY COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 2: Republicans Cap Fendig and Democrat Julian “Puddy” Smith will face off for this open seat on the

GLYNN COUNTY TAX COMMISSIONER: Incumbent Jeff Chapman , a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Utrina “Trina” Rankin .

GLYNN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, AT LARGE POST 2: Incumbent Jerry Mancil , a Republican, is challenged by Regina Johnson , a Democrat.

GLYNN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 5: Democrat Audrey Gibbons defeated a fellow Democrat in the primary. With no Republican in the race, she will assume this open seat.

Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY SHERIFF: Incumbent Ramsey Bennett prevailed over three Republican challengers in the primary. With no Democrat or independent in the race, Bennett wins another four-year term.

PIERCE COUNTY COMMISSION, DISTRICT 1: Incumbent Harold Rozier defeated a fellow Republican in the primary and now faces Democrat Tyrone Harris .

PIERCE COUNTY CORONER: Incumbent William Wilson Jr. won a three-way Republican primary. There is no opponent in the race and is re-elected.

PIERCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 1: Kirby Malone won 57% of the primary vote in the primary in this open, non-partisan seat without a runoff.

Ware County

WARE COUNTY SHERIFF: Incumbent Randy Royal, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Chris Tatum .

WARE COUNTY COMMISSION CHAIRMAN: Elmer Thrift defeated to others in the Republican primary. With no Democrat or independent in the race for this open seat, Thrift is elected.

WARE COUNTY COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 4: Incumbent Steve Bernard Sr. defeated a fellow Republican in the primary and has no opponent in the general election.

WARE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 1: Toni Nelson carried 53% of the vote in the primary and is elected to this open, non-partisan seat.

WARE COUNTY JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT: 70% of the primary vote carried incumbent Calvin Bennett to another term in this nonpartisan seat.

WARE COUNTY JUDGE OF STATE COURT: Tommy Hatfield won a three-way race for the open, nonpartisan seat in the June primary.

Primary information from the Elections Division of the Georgia Secretary of State, augmented by research by News4Jax.