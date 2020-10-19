Ware County among Georgia’s hot spots for COVID-19

With 188 additional cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last two weeks, Ware County is among the counties of concern identified by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

There was an additional death and 11 new cases in the county reported Sunday. On Monday, the DPH reported no new deaths in Southeast Georgia among the 29 statewide, but there were five new cases in both Ware and Glynn counties and four additional cases in Brantley County.

While Georgia’s caseload increased by only 752 Monday -- the lowest day in October -- the seven-day moving average remains above 1,300 cases and a two-month downward trend in new infections in the state has flattened.

On Sunday, Atlantic Public Schools announced they would remain on virtual education through the end of 2020 as the city’s current daily average shows coronavirus continuing to spread.