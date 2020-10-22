80ºF

Georgia

Felon pleads guilty to bringing gun to Georgia protest

Mario Hernandez, Producer

Tags: Savannah, Department of Justice
photo

A convicted felon faces prison time for bringing a gun to a Savannah protest, authorities said.

Arkeem Collins, 24, of Savannah, could spend up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Collins was taken into custody May 31 while Savannah police were enforcing a citywide curfew following a protest, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Police found a handgun on Collins.

Collins, who was previously convicted of an unspecified felony offense, acknowledged in his plea deal that he’s not allowed to have access to firearms.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.