Felon pleads guilty to bringing gun to Georgia protest

A convicted felon faces prison time for bringing a gun to a Savannah protest, authorities said.

Arkeem Collins, 24, of Savannah, could spend up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Collins was taken into custody May 31 while Savannah police were enforcing a citywide curfew following a protest, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Police found a handgun on Collins.

Collins, who was previously convicted of an unspecified felony offense, acknowledged in his plea deal that he’s not allowed to have access to firearms.