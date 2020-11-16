Hand count of Georgia’s presidential race continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The hand recount of the 2020 presidential race continued Monday in Georgia as President Donald Trump continued to claim election fraud in the Peach State.

Russell Bridges, Chatham County’s supervisor of elections, told News4Jax on Monday that his team was almost done recounting the 135,000 votes from the Savannah area.

“This is as transparent as you can get it. As fair as possible,” Bridges said.

Jay Fant is an attorney for the Trump campaign. He’s been in Savannah since the recount began.

When asked if he’d seen any evidence of voter fraud, Fant replied: “We are here compiling and making notes to quantify all of that information. And we will pretty soon make a determination on those things. I’ll have to report to you later on."

Fant, a Republican politician who served as a member of the Florida House of Representatives, went through a recount himself.

When asked about the Trump campaign’s concerns in the 2020 presidential recount, Fant responded: “The concerns are that the recount has been thrown together pretty quickly. There’s not a county in Georgia that’s particularly ready to do this, some short deadlines, a lot of movement, a lot of handling of ballots, a lot of tension.”

President-elect Joe Biden’s representatives are also in Savannah. They issued a statement:

“At the end of this hand recount process, we are confident the Election Day result will be reaffirmed: Georgians have select Joe Biden as their next commander in chief.”

“Still out there to be answered is were all the ballots submitted legal and legitimate?” Fant said. “And Atlanta has been a bit quiet on this from the leadership, had been quiet from this standpoint. The president has not. We will see what steps are taken after that.”

All counties must submit the results of their recounts by Wednesday, just before midnight. If there are more problems or questions, there could be another audit. However, state leaders say Georgians should be confident in the results.

The AP has not declared a winner in Georgia, where Biden leads Trump by 0.3 percentage points. There is no mandatory recount law in Georgia, but state law provides that option to a trailing candidate if the margin is less than 0.5 percentage points. It is AP’s practice not to call a race that is – or is likely to become – subject to a recount.