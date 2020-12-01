48ºF

Traffic stop leads to arrest, $45K drug bust in Kingsland

Police officers seized 518.5 grams of narcotics, 3 guns, and $1,575 in cash

KINGSLAND, Ga. – A man pulled over on Saturday, November 28 for a tag that didn’t match the vehicle, ended up in the Camden County Jail.

A spokesperson for the Kingsland Police Department said officers first found a hypodermic needle on the driver, Johnathan McGregor. Officers then searched the vehicle and found approximately 481 grams of methamphetamine, 30.5 grams of cocaine, 7 grams of heroin, 3 firearms, and $1,575 in cash.

The combined street value for the narcotics is approximately $45,000.

McGregor was charged with concealing the identity of a vehicle, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking cocaine, and trafficking methamphetamine.

