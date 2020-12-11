4,775 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Friday reported an additional 4,775 cases of COVID-19, about 1,300 less than Thursday when the state reported its highest single-day rise.

The total number in the state is 466,904 confirmed cases. On Friday, 52 additional confirmed deaths were reported due to the virus.

Of those cases, 64 cases were reported in the Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

The state has now reported a total of 9,175 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 4,657,199 tests have been performed in the state, which had a 9.4% positivity rate, as of Friday.

Georgia was reporting a total of 64,689 antigen positive cases and 856 “probable” deaths on Friday. For more on those categories, click here.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Friday, 304 additional hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 37,321 since the outbreak began.

(The chart below is updated daily and the numbers might not reflect the date this article was posted.)

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.