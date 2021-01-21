8th graders at Waycross Middle to continue school remotely through Jan. 29

WAYCROSS, Ga. – All eighth grade students of Waycross Middle School “that are not in the self-contained setting” are to remain home through Jan. 29, according to a message from the school’s principal.

The message from David Hitt reads in part: “This closure of (eighth) grade is due to the quarantining of several (eighth) grade teachers. Administration has contacted all parents and guardians of students that have been in direct contact with the staff member who tested positive.”

Hitt said even if parents of eighth graders were not contacted by a school administrator that their students will need to stay home through the 29th.

All eighth grade students will have work posted in Google Classroom every day and they are expected to complete it on a daily bases, the principal said. He urged parents to contact him if anyone experiences issues in the digital platform.

Hitt said parents could reach him by calling 912-287-2333.