Georgia reports another 162 deaths connected to coronavirus

A police officer directs cars into a coronavirus testing facility at Georgia Tech Monday, April 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The testing is by appointment only and requires a referral. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Friday reported 6,515 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 100 were reported in the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

As of Friday, a total of 707,750 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

The agency on Friday reported 162 additional confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, including two in Pierce County, bringing the state’s total to 11,670 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 6,122,066 tests have been performed in the state, which had an 11.0% positivity rate, as of Friday.

Georgia was reporting a total of 145,423 antigen positive cases and 1,390 “probable” deaths on Friday. For more on those categories, click here.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Friday, 270 additional hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 47,950 since the outbreak began.

(The chart below is updated daily and the numbers might not reflect the date this article was posted.)

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

During a news conference on Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp said the state’s hospitals are using emergency capacity. Kemp said the state is not expanding vaccination criteria. It is still only offering the shot to those who qualify in the Phase 1a Plus population, which includes:

Adults age 65 and older



Caregivers of adults 65 and older



Emergency first responders



Healthcare workers



Residents and staff of long-term care facilities



“Looking ahead, we will be announcing further mass vaccination sites in the coming days to expand our vaccine efforts given the increased supply of an additional 40,000 doses per week,” said Kemp. “That is certainly good news but our overall allocation remains unchanged. For now, demand will continue to far exceed the supply of the vaccine that we have.”