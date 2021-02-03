Victims of Thiokol plant explosion remembered 50 years later

Workers sift through the wreckage caused by a series of explosions at the Thiokol munitions factory near the Georgia coast.

WOODBINE, Ga. – An explosion of the Thiokol plant outside of Woodbine, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 1971, killed 29 people and injured 50 others, making it one of the worst industrial disasters in the United States.

Workers at the plant made trip flares for American soldiers to use in the Vietnam War at a 36-building facility on a former cotton plantation in Northeast Camden County. Building 132, where the explosion took place, included the assembly line and was where much of the explosives was stored.

About 80 people -- mostly Black women -- worked in the building, which was leveled by the blast. Three other nearby buildings were severely damaged and the fire engulfed nearby pine trees, which started a forest fire that eventually scorched 200 acres

Gibbs was only a block down away from the explosion that shook the ground for dozens of miles and could be heard in Brunswick and Fernandina Beach.

“Some people fell off the stool they were sitting on because it was just that powerful,” said Emma Gibbs, who was working at the plant that day. “I could have been one of those (killed), because I was working near 132, and they transferred me that Monday to be a lead person at 129.”

Ad

“It was such a close-knit family and you knew a lot of them, and when you think about them, you say, ‘God, did this really happen?’ But it really happened,” plant worker Alvenia Smith Blanks told News4Jax in 2016.

Victims of Thiokol explosion (Photos from the Thiokol Memorial Project Inc.)

The explosive components in the trip flares were classified as Class 7 hazardous materials -- the most dangerous substances other than biological and nuclear materials -- until 1967. The Army, which contracted Thiakol to make the devices, downgraded the material to Class 2, but reversed that and reclassified the material Class 7 on Oct. 29, 1970. Through a communications error, Thiokol-Woodbine did not receive the information until three weeks after the explosion.

A group is working on a Thiokol Memorial Project to help preserve the history of the plant and to make sure the victims are never forgotten. They are putting on a Thiokol Commemoration Ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Chris Gilman Stadium at Camden County High School.

Ad

Jannie Everett, the force behind the memorial project, is pushing to get a memorial made at the Vietnam War Education Center in Washington and working to get the 29 victims who died to be nominated for the Presidential Freedom Award.

They are also working to document the stories of those who lived through the disaster.

“The workers are up in their 70s and 80s. The firsthand account will be lost from us,” Everett said of the need for the memorial. “There have been other people writing about the response, but you have never really heard from the workers themselves.”

To donate to the memorial project, go to thiokolmemorial.org.