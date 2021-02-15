Brantley County cancels school Tuesday due to impassable road

Because many dirt roads in Brantley County are impassable after recent heavy rains, the school district canceled classes on Tuesday -- making it a teacher planning day -- and will offer virtual classes for all students on Wednesday.

The county’s transportation director will stay in touch with the road department to assess the status of schools for later in the week.

“Stay safe and check back here for updates on Wednesday,” according to a Monday morning Facebook post by the Brantley County School System.