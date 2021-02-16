What new Georgia vaccine dashboard shows about rollout

The Georgia Department of Public Health late Monday began publishing a new and much more detailed online vaccine dashboard that breaks down both statewide and individual county vaccine numbers.

Monday night’s posting shows 1,445,835 shots have been administered in Georgia. More than 1 million people have gotten at least one dose and over 400,000 are now fully vaccinated. According to the dashboard, 74% of the nearly 2 million doses shipped to Georgia have been administered.

Small Miller County in Southwest Georgia has the state’s highest number of vaccinations per 100,000 residents, with 36.5% of its residents getting at least one shot and 21.4% getting two.

On the flip side, Charlton County has among the lowest percentages of people who’ve gotten any shots: 1.8%. Brantley County is slightly higher at 2.4%.

The dashboard shows Glynn County as having the highest percentage of residents in Southeast Georgia receiving vaccines, with 25.4% having received at least one shot.

You can look up your own county and see the statewide numbers on the new GDPH vaccine dashboard.

To find out where vaccines are available near you and links to how to make an appointment, search for your county on the GDPH’s COVID vaccination finder.