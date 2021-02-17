Report: Advocacy group also hunting for source of unpleasant odor in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division isn’t the only agency investigating the source of an unpleasant odor in Brunswick.

Glynn Environmental Coalition, an environmental advocacy group, told the Brunswick News that citizens deserve an answer, and the GEC hopes to be able to provide one if the EPD can’t.

RELATED: What’s that smell? Unpleasant odor wafts through Brunswick

The source of the smell, which has been compared to rotten eggs and sauerkraut, remains a mystery even to longtime residents who say they have gotten used to it over the years.

Georgia’s EPD has received dozens of odor complaints throughout Glynn County since early December.

Ad

The GEC said it has launched a separate investigation into the source of the smell -- one that parallels the state’s investigation.

Executive Director Rachael Thompson said the group will be looking into dew point as well as odor complaints and weather data, the Brunswick News reported.