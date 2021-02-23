Former Camden County teacher accused of sexual battery

A 58-year-old man from Waverly, Georgia, was arrested and charged with four counts of sexual battery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday.

GBI identified Steven Rayle as a former teacher in Camden County.

The Kingsland Police Department began investigating Rayle after receiving a complaint of sexual misconduct against students at Camden Middle School, where he worked. The GBI, who was asked last week to assist in the investigation, said the incidents occurred in January.

Anyone with additional information can contact the GBI at 912-729-6198. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov.submit-tips-onlinge or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The case will be prosecuted by the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.