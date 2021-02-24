Southeast Georgia Health System to offer COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday at Brunswick Campus hospital

Southeast Georgia Health System has appointments available to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brunswick Campus hospital located at 2415 Parkwood Drive.

Appointments can be scheduled online at sghs.org/covid-19.

People age 65 and older, their caregivers, health care workers and emergency first responders are eligible to receive the vaccine.

You must be available for a second dose 21 days later. Those with appointments must provide a form of identification and should wear a shirt that provides access to their upper arm. Masks are required in a Health System facility.