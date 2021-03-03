Georgia to vaccinate all K-12 school employees, child care providers

More Georgians will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, including all teachers and school staff members and people who work in child care center. New vaccination guidelines signed by Gov. Brian Kemp will also provide shots to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and parents of children with complex medical conditions.

These groups will be added to existing guidelines qualifying anyone 65 and above and their caregivers, health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and all law enforcement personnel, firefighters and first responders.

To accommodate the additional demand for vaccines, Georgia will open five additional mass-vaccination sites on March 17, including one at Waycross Mall.

Over the last two months, 1.3 million Georgians have received at least one shot and 833,000 are totally vaccinated, according to the Department of Public Health’s dashboard on Thursday. That’s 13% of Georgians that are at least partly vaccinated.

Kemp announced Wednesday the new rules make one million additional people in the state eligible for receiving the vaccine.

“If you’re 65 years old or older, or if you’re a caregiver of someone over 65, I encourage you to make your appointment now,” said Health Director for the Coastal Health District, Dr. Lawton Davis. “As more people become eligible for the vaccine, we expect an increased demand for appointments, so this is a great time to book an appointment if you fall into the current phase.”