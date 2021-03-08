Kingsland man arrested at motel on list of drug charges

Joshua Demetrius Kinnitt was arrested Saturday at a Kingsland motel on a list of drug charges, according to police.

KINGSLAND, Ga. – What began with a 911 call to have guests removed from a Kingsland motel over the weekend led to the arrest of a man who faces a list of drug charges, according to court records.

Two officers were called to the Red Roof Inn on Highway 40 in Kingsland about noon Saturday to issue trespassing notices to a 33-year-old man and a woman who was with him because they were still occupying a motel room about an hour after their 11 a.m. checkout.

After getting a search warrant for the room, officers recovered bags of methamphetamine, cocaine and a substance believed to be fentanyl, along with a gun and $560 in cash, according to a copy of the 14-page arrest report for 33-year-old Joshua Demetrius Kinnitt.

A woman who was detained with Kinnitt told police the drugs, money and gun they found inside the room belonged to Kinnitt. She said she had been told to stay away from some of the substances in the room because they were dangerous and could kill her.

The woman, who had visible injuries to her face and neck, told police she was only in the motel room because Kinnitt had told her to book the room under her name. She said he was not allowed to have a cellphone and could not leave the motel unsupervised.

Police contacted the unnamed woman’s family so they could bring her home.

Kinnitt was taken into custody and charged with methamphetamine possession, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl possession, and illegal possession of a firearm.

At last check Monday, Kinnitt was in custody at the Camden County jail. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had hired an attorney.