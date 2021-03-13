Georgia brewery among those affected by cyberattack

ALBANY, Ga. – A South Georgia brewery is among those affected by a cyberattack that is disrupting beer-making and shipments at the Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Employees tell WALB-TV they were all sent home and told not to use any work-related internet sites until further notice.

The Chicago-based company said Thursday in a regulatory filing that it has hired forensic information technology experts and lawyers to help it investigate the incident.

“The company is working around the clock to get its systems back up as quickly as possible,” Molson Coors said in its filing.

Molson Coors wouldn’t say how many facilities were impacted. The company operates seven breweries and packaging plants in the U.S., three in Canada and 10 in Europe.

In addition to its namesake brews, its brands include Miller Lite, Pilsner Urquell and Blue Moon.

Ad

The company has nearly 600 employees at its Albany brewery.