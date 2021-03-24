Georgia hospital offering Pfizer vaccines at Brunswick, Kingsland clinics

As the age range of people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine expands in the state of Georgia, a hospital has announced it will be offering Pfizer vaccines at its Brunswick and Kingsland vaccine clinics.

The Southeast Georgia Health System made the announcement in a news release Wednesday evening. It said that starting Thursday, it’ll begin offering the vaccine for adults age 16 and older.

Appointments can be made online at its website. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

The locations for vaccines include the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center at 2415 Parkwood Drive in Brunswick. The vaccines will be offered every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and every Tuesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The other location is the Camden Community Recreation Center at 1050 Wildcat Drive in Kingsland, which will offer vaccines Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those receiving the vaccine must be available for a second dose 21 days later. People receiving the vaccine must provide a form of identification and should wear a shirt that provides access to their upper arm.