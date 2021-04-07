‘Open for business’: Georgia gov. easing distance & gathering restrictions

ATLANTA – On Thursday, a new executive order will take effect, which Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said will loosen the remaining COVID-19 restrictions and help the state’s economy.

“We are taking steps every day to return to normal,” Kemp said in a video message. “We’ve come a long way, but we have not yet finished the race.”

Kemp noted that with the new order, the state will eliminate the gatherings ban. It also reduces any remaining distance requirements that would effect people at restaurants, bars, movie theaters and people in group fitness classes.

Notably, the order also lifts any shelter-in-place requirements.

“We will no longer allow businesses to be closed down for failure to comply with our executive orders, and we will consolidate the remaining recommended guidance into one easy to use list,” Kemp said.

As Georgians age 16 and up are now eligible for a vaccination, Kemp said he continues to encourage people to “roll up their sleeves.”

“Because of our measured approach, our state has emerged from this crisis more resilient than ever,” Kemp said. “And from now on our message is clear. Georgia is open for business.”

On Monday, Kemp said the Peach State hit a milestone of administering more than 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Here’s the executive order: