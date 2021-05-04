Partly Cloudy icon
Georgia

2 shot as Camden County deputies serve search warrant

News4Jax staff

File photo
File photo (Photo from Camden County Sheriff's Office)

Two people were shot -- one fatally -- while Camden County deputies were serving a search warrant before dawn Tuesday morning on U.S. 17 south of Woodbine, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The officer-involved shooting occurred at about 4:45 a.m. No officers are injured.

No other information was released other than the Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to take over the investigation of the incident.

News4Jax is trying to learn more information about the people shot and other details. Return to this story throughout the day for updates.

