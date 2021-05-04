2 shot as Camden County deputies serve search warrant

Two people were shot -- one fatally -- while Camden County deputies were serving a search warrant before dawn Tuesday morning on U.S. 17 south of Woodbine, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The officer-involved shooting occurred at about 4:45 a.m. No officers are injured.

No other information was released other than the Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to take over the investigation of the incident.

